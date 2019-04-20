Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Earl Nelson Newcomb

Earl Nelson Newcomb Obituary
Earl Nelson Newcomb, 89, of Newport News, VA went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019. He passed away peacefully, in the close company of family and loved ones. Earl was born in Halifax County, VA in 1930 and served honorably with the US Army in the Korean conflict and was a proud member of the Bremond Masonic Lodge. He retired from NASA Langley in 1990 and was a faithful member of both Parkview and Menchville Baptist Churches. He loved woodworking and built anything from clocks to sheds for family and friends. Earl will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit.He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Fannie Newcomb; his first wife, Joan Newcomb; and brothers, Frank and George Newcomb. Earl is survived by his wife and best friend, Faith Newcomb; brother, Edward Newcomb (Gladys); sister, Victoria Collie (Carroll); Sons, Jerry Newcomb (Sheri); David Newcomb (Cindi) and Wayne Newcomb (Janice); step-daughters, Debra West (Tommy), Janis Coggins (Mike), Pamela Thompson (Allen), Sherry Smith (Whit); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Earl's family would like to express their appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Sharon West and her team for their love, dedication and compassionate care.The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 pm at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Jim Weston of Menchville Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Menchville Baptist Church in his memory. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
