Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696

Earl Wright Jr.

Earl Wright Jr. Obituary
Earl Wright Jr., a native of Lackey, VA., was called home to be with Our Heavenly Father, on January 29, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1957, in York County, to the late Earl Wright Sr. and Delores Wright.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving mother, Delores Wright; sister, Karen Wright; three sons, Christopher Wright, Justin Wright and Travis Carter; a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wed. Feb. 12, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck rd., Newport News VA 23608. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 11, 2020
