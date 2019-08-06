|
|
Earlene P. Sprouse, 80, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Earl P. Pentecost and Sophie C. Pentecost. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne A. Sprouse.
Earlene held a Virginia Certification, Endorsement in L.D. and E.D. and was a Speech/Language Pathologist. She taught in Franklin City Public Schools, Southampton Public Schools and Tidewater Academy. She was a former member of Suffolk Presbyterian Church and a current member of Surry UMC. She was a Sunday school teacher and loved singing in the choir.
Survivors include her children, David Koren (Robbie) of Ashland VA, Elysia Edmondson (Richard) of Chesapeake VA, Merri Branchaud (Phillip) of Suffolk VA, and Michael Sprouse (Angelia) of Suffolk VA, a sister, Marlene Waymack of Prince George VA, eight grandchildren, Katrina, Matthew, William, Jessica, Andrew, Jacob, Kyle and Josie, and two great grandchildren, Aiden and Wyatt.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Ray Roland at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2 PM. Place of inurnment will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org in their mother's memory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019