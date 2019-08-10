Home

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Wayland Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayland Baptist Church
1228 Oakland Rd
Louisa, VA
View Map
Earline T. Hembry Obituary
Earline T. Hembry, 86, of Louisa, VA, passed away on August 3, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Hampton, VA.

She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Peartree (Andrew), Sandra Wade (Kelevine), Sharon Woodfolk (Gregory), and Shelly Smith (Zachery); grandchildren, Avery Smith (Michelle), Cole Smith (Amber), Alexis and Alex Wade, Arielle and Zoie Smith; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Smith. The funeral and burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wayland Baptist Church, 1228 Oakland Rd, Louisa, VA 23093. A viewing at the church will start at 9am prior to funeral.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 10, 2019
