Easter left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born October 10, 1932 in Cumberland, Kentucky, Easter was a resident of Hampton most of her adult life. Easter was a longtime member of Parkview Church of God. She was a beloved friend, mother, sister, and grandmother. She cared for many people in her community and planned her days around serving others. Easter was proceeded in death by her husband Robert C Tate, and survived by her brother Carl Jackson, three sons, Marvin Tate and wife Donna, Gary Tate and wife Robin, and Rodney Tate. Easter was blessed with three grandkids, Karrianne Drury, Wesley Partin, and Devan Tate, as well as six great-grandchildren. Easter was the sweetest of people and will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. Published in Daily Press on May 9, 2019