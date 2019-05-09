Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Easter Tate
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Easter Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Easter Ardelia Tate

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Easter Ardelia Tate Obituary
Easter left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born October 10, 1932 in Cumberland, Kentucky, Easter was a resident of Hampton most of her adult life. Easter was a longtime member of Parkview Church of God. She was a beloved friend, mother, sister, and grandmother. She cared for many people in her community and planned her days around serving others. Easter was proceeded in death by her husband Robert C Tate, and survived by her brother Carl Jackson, three sons, Marvin Tate and wife Donna, Gary Tate and wife Robin, and Rodney Tate. Easter was blessed with three grandkids, Karrianne Drury, Wesley Partin, and Devan Tate, as well as six great-grandchildren. Easter was the sweetest of people and will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now