R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park - Chapel Mausoleum
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park - Chapel Mausoleum
Edd L. Pardue Sr. 79, died November 9, 2019. Born in North Carolina, he had been a longtime resident of Fox Hill, Hampton. Edd had a long successful career as a car salesman retiring after working at Patriot Buick in Williamsburg. He loved playing golf and was a member of Conky's Group at the Hampton Woodlands Golf Course. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Pardue; children; Eddie Pardue and Vicki McNeel; sisters, Barbara, Karen, and Susan; grandchildren, Megan, Robbie, and Lani; great-granddaughter, Maya; and his Australian Shepherd, Punkin.

The family will receive friends in the chapel mausoleum at Parklawn Memorial Park on Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 1-2PM. A funeral service will follow in the chapel mausoleum at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Central United Methodist Church, Fox Hill or the .

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2019
