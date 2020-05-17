Eddie Dean Hewitt
1949 - 2020
Eddie Dean Hewitt, 70, a resident of Wappingers Falls and previously of Hampton, VA passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born on June 21, 1949 in Conway, SC; Dean was the son of Thomas (TJ) and Lena (Bryant) Hewitt. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1967 and enjoyed a lifelong career in the Nuclear Power Industry. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Catherine Hewitt; his children, Kimberly Albea (Steve) and Joshua Hewitt; 3 grandchildren;1 great grandchild; his brother, Kenneth Hewitt; along with many other family members, friends, and coworkers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Roy H. Hewitt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sparrows Nest, 946 Route 376, Suite 7, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
