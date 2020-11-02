Eddie Ray Barefoot, Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.



Born in Wilmington, NC on February 2, 1944, son of the late Lyda and Coy Barefoot, Eddie was known by all who knew him as a larger than life man who lit up every room he walked into with his warm smile.



Eddie was a 1962 graduate of Warwick High School in Newport News. After graduating from The Apprentice School in 1967, he embarked on an impressive 45+ year career at Newport News Shipbuilding before retiring in 2010. Throughout his life, Eddie developed a reputation for many things including that of a "wrastling" and baseball coach, a hard and dedicated worker, and a man with a deep love for the Outer Banks of NC where he and his family created countless memories. Eddie was a genuine friend, a devoted husband, and the best dad a daughter and son could ever wish for. He was truly one of a kind and the life of every party; to know Eddie was to love him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Faye Walker and Nell Ellis, and his beloved wife of 35 years, Pamela Barefoot who died in 2001.



Eddie is survived by his sister Margie Spivey of Newport News; his brother Johnny Barefoot, Sr. of Newport News; his loving daughter, Christy Barefoot Jenkins of Irvine, CA; his son, Eddie Barefoot, Jr. of Yorktown; his grandchildren JossAlynn Barefoot of Brandon, FL and Kaleb Barefoot of Hayes; and, his fiancé, Carolyn Johnson of Yorktown and her family. A host of other relatives and friends are also left to carry on Eddie's memory.



A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial in Hampton.



