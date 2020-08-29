1/1
Eddy Padilla
1950 - 2020
Eddy Padilla, 69, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Eddy was born September 10, 1950 in the Dominican Republic. His devotion to family and generous heart made those around him feel loved. Eddy was a noble man, dedicated to hard work and making the most out of life.

Eddy was preceded in death by Karen, his wife of 44 years. He is survived by his children Dana, Ronnie, and Pam; son-in-law Robbie; grandkids DJ and Jacob; his mother Trini; sisters Naomi and Nelly; brothers Luis and Hugo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Saturday, August 29, and from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Sunday, August 30, with services to follow Sunday at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188. The family will receive family and friends after the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
AUG
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
AUG
30
Service
02:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
August 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jason Richter
