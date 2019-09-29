Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2551 N. Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
Edgar M. Woolard Obituary
Edgar M. Woolard "Mel", age 81, passed into the loving arms of our Lord and with his wife by his side on Tuesday August 20, 2019. Mel was born in Beaufort County, N.C. He was a 1960 graduate of the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School. Mel retired from the Shipyard as a Construction Supervisor after 45 years of service.

He was preceded in rest by his parents Henry N. Woolard and Mamie Carraway Woolard of Hampton, VA and his nephew, O.M. Singleton III of Washington, D.C. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carmela Espostio Woolard; daughters, Denise (Larue) Smith of Nescopeck, PA and Amy (Harry) Moloney of Lindside, WV; sisters, Nathalia (Don) Cunningham of Land O' Lakes, FL and Gloria Price of Niceville, FL; nephews, Phillip Singleton of St. Petersburg, FL and Joseph (Carolyn) Price of Asheville, NC; four grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. Mel was also adored by the nieces and nephews of his extended family in Ohio, New York, California and Virginia. They all loved their sweet uncle Mel. The family would like to give a special thank you to Sydney Wright for all the loving care on his final days.

In his retirement years he enjoyed playing golf with his buddies at the Williamsburg Country Club and watching and attending the Virginia Tech Hokies football games.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A reception will follow at Northside Christian Church 1300 George Washington Memorial Hwy Yorktown, VA 23693 where Mel was an active member.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolences with the family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association P.O. Box 55071 #15530 Boston, MA 02205-5071.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
