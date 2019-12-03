Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens
Hampton, VA
Edith Burmeister King


1936 - 2019
Edith Burmeister King Obituary
Edith Burmeister King, born May 13, 1936 in Bremerhaven, Germany, departed on November 30, 2019 at her home in Poquoson. She was married to James C. King for 62 years, who departed before her on August 11, 2018. Together again.

Edith is survived by her niece, Ute Lovell who she thought of as her daughter; her brother, Walter Burmeister and his wife Traute of Bremerhaven; and her caregiver, Kenny Wenzel. "Thank you Kenny for taking so good care of Auntie, never leaving her sight. You are the best, and I believe you will be rewarded in heaven for this."

A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 5, 11:00 AM, at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens, Hampton, led by Pastor Jame' Bolds. The family requests no flowers please.

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019
