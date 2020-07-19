Edith Naurath, 93, left this world peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, July 16, 2020 to be welcomed into eternal life with The Lord. Born in Cologne (Koln), Germany on July 24, 1926, Edith was educated in Germany and came to the United States in the early 1960s with her then husband and two young children. She raised two wonderful, caring children with love and kindness. That love and caring continued with her marriage to Dr. Rudolph Naurath (Rudi) in 1975 and they enjoyed 45 years of happy marriage. Edith worked as Assistant to the Administrator at Patrick Henry Hospital for many years, while volunteering for numerous interests and raising a family with two step-children. Edith was also the first Secretary of the German American Club and a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Edith enjoyed gardening (her roses were a personal passion), walking, exercising, baking and cooking, reading and sewing garments and furnishings. After retiring in the mid-1990's, Edith and Rudi travelled throughout the world. Especially enjoyable were her yearly trips to see friends and dear family in Germany and Austria. With early signs of dementia, the two moved from Hidenwood to The Arbors at Port Warwick for five years before settling into Warwick Forest where she remained in wonderful care and peace for the rest of her life.
Edith is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Rudi Naurath; her son, Robert Bush of Newport News; step-children, Lori Snell and husband, Joseph of Harrisonburg and Scott Naurath and wife, Kim of Richmond; 5 grandchildren, son-in-law, Rick Hall of Williamsburg, brother, Horst Bayer and wife, Annelise of Germany; several nieces and nephews including Christine Eckelkamp and husband, Rick of Houston and Dieter Strobach and wife, Gabi of Austria. Edith was preceded in death by her daughter, Juanita Hall; two brothers and three sisters. Edith's family would like to thank and acknowledge the loving and caring personnel and staff at Warwick Forest Gardens, especially Carrie DeWeerd for her loving and compassionate personal care of Edith and support for the family.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Edith's name to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Farewell Edith, my love and my soul. God Bless You. Rudi