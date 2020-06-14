Edith Havery Cook, 90, died on June 7, 2020 with her children by her side. Edith fought a courageous battle against vascular dementia but always knew her family was with her. Edith was born to Harry and Edith Havery in Manchester, England, the youngest of 4 children and the only daughter. She had many jobs including hairdresser, bookkeeper, dental assistant, sales and a Butlin's Redcoat. She met her husband Bob (a US Air Force pilot) while working at the dental clinic at Sculthorpe AFB in Norfolk, England. They married in 1958 and after the birth of their first child, moved to the states where she has lived since then.



Edith liked traveling, music and concerts, going to plays, reading, cooking, days spent at the beach and best of all, time with her family. She was a longtime member of KirkWood Presbyterian church.



She was preceded in death by her parents Edith and Harry Havery, brothers Harry and Alan, son Robert and husband of 57 years Bob. She is survived by her brother Arthur (England), her children Jamie (Kirk) Reno, Susan (Rich) Egyud and Steven (Cindy) Cook. Her 6 grandchildren Courtney (Chris) Webb, Andrew Egyud, Kaleigh (Louis) Nicastro, Rob (Sarah) Cook, Matthew Reno, Hannah (Andy) Ruckman and two great grandsons Nolan Cook and Carter Webb.



The family would like to thank the staff at Mennowood for the care and dedication to Edith as well as the Riverside Hospice staff. A celebration of Edith's life will occur at a later date. Honor Edith by reaching out to other families with loved ones suffering from dementia, showing kindness to others and cherishing time with family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store