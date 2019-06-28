Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Edith K. Spritzer, resident of Newport News since 1944, went to her final rest the evening of June 26, 2019, at the age of 101. She was born and educated in the schools of New York City.



Edith was a remarkable woman. Her life was one of significant contribution both personally and during her 33 year professional career at NASA. She quickly became respected as a hardworking, take charge person. She made an immediate impact as a no nonsense, highly professional individual.



Early in her career at NASA Edith became the Administrative Assistant to Division Chief Christopher Kraft who had managerial responsibility for the original seven astronauts. She was rightfully proud of "her boys" and often spoke of witnessing John Glenn's space flight from Cape Canaveral. She received certificates of "contributions for excellence" from NASA Langley Research Center every year. As a NASA Management Analyst, she was awarded the NASA-Langley Exceptional Service Medal. In 1992 she retired as Head, Directives and Forms Management.



Some of her significant accomplishments at NASA included establishment of a form's management program. Implementation of margin caption formats, creation of the services directory section for Langley Research Center and creating a no smoking program.



Her volunteer work included serving in numerous capacities for the Sisterhood of Rodef Sholom Temple and for The Council of Jewish Women. The Council honored her with The Hanna G. Solomon Award for 50 years of important contributions.



She was active in the community concentrating on children's activities. She pioneered the Girl Scout movement in the Hidenwood area serving as a troop leader, council secretary and district coordinator. Edith also helped lead in formulating The Peninsula Swimming Organization which won the local AAU swim team competition and competed at the state level. And she volunteered as a Red Cross Safety Instructor.



Edith K. Spritzer was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Louis Paul Spritzer. She is survived by her children Stephanie Spritzer Gelman (husband Jack K. Gelman) of Westport CT and Ira B. Spritzer (wife Janice C Spritzer)) of Flagstaff AZ as well as by grandchildren Ian Gelman (wife Jessica Lynn Gelman), Jessica Gelman (wife Corbin Petro), Siena Spritzer and Olivia Spritzer as well as by great-grandchildren Rees Petro-Gelman and Brooks Petro-Gelman.



Graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday- 6/28/2019 at The Jewish Cemetery of The Virginia Peninsula in Hampton, VA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly make a donation to . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019