Edith Lucille "Cil" Burch, 102, of Water View, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemmie Spencer Burch and William Rowe Burch; her sisters, Mabel Morrow, Eugenia Parker, Garnett Mountjoy, Blanche Kirks, Ruby Spain, Nellie Parker and her brother, William Burch. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; Beverly Parker, Victor Spain (Judy), Melvin Spain (Ann), Susan Smith, Nancy Heath (Lawrence), Steven Burch (Toni), Billy Kirks (John Gibson), Bill Mountjoy (Betty), Jimmy Mountjoy (Nancy), Bonnie Horne, Daniel Burch and Donald Burch. She is also survived by many beloved friends, including her caretaker, Vernon C. Willis. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hermitage Baptist Church, Church View, Virginia. Interment will follow at Lower King and Queen Baptist Church, Mascot, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2019