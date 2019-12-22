|
|
Edith Mae Johns, of Hampton, entered her rest on December 16, 2019. Affectionately known as "Mama Johns" she lived a full life of 99 years and was just 3 months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on March 28, 1920 to the late Wesley & Daisy Johnson & married the late Leonard Johns, Sr in 1946. Blessed to have 4 children, 2 of whom have preceded her in death (Geraldine & Vivian Johns), she is survived by her oldest son, Leonard Johns, Jr (Regina) & youngest daughter, Donna Johns. Our beloved Mama Johns was the oldest of 12 children, 8 of whom preceded her in death-Otis, Clarence, James, Wilford & Earnest Johnson, Ruth Moore, Bertha Cooper, & Daisy Lusk. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 sisters, Ollie Williams (CA) & Rosa Bass (Emmitt) (NJ), 1 brother Wesley Johnson (Sadie) (PA), sister in-law Velora Johnson (GA).
Mama Johns was also grandmother to Cherilynn Tootle (Tony), Derek Johns (Kisha), Akira Steward & Ashley Washington. She was also blessed to be called great grandmother by Jaidyn and Jordyn Tootle, Niko and Devon Young, Honor Wilson, Imani, Donovan, Eden and Eli Johns, and Amari Steward. Edith was a member of the Calvary Seventh-Day Adventist Church since 1952, providing years of faithful service with a special heart for nurturing children. She was an excellent story teller and brought joy, laughter, and invaluable life lessons to the young and old alike. A natural songbird who loved the simple things in life, one of the phrases she loved to sing was, "Be careful little eyes what you see..." Living a full life truly devoted to service she worked in the Parkview Church of God nursery for the last 26 years. Our dear matriarch will also be missed by many including a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church families. A service of remembrance will be held at Calvary Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1200-17th St, Newport News, VA on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 22, 2019