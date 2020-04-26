|
On Friday, April 24th, 2020 Edith (Edie) Boock, 84, was called to her heavenly home. She was born May 17, 1935 in Munich, Germany, however, one of her proudest moments was obtaining her US Citizenship. She resided in Smithfield, VA, and had lived in the Hampton Roads area for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents in Germany. She is survived by her daughter, Athena Robbins (Gary), and 2 granddaughters, Audrey Gregory (Aaron) and Sylvia Robbins (Emily), and her ex-husband, Larry Boock. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Donations in honor of Edie may be made to:
Isle of Wight County Humane Society, P.O. Box 273, Smithfield, VA 23431
Edith's family would like to give special thanks to her caretakers at both Home Sweet Home in Smithfield, VA and James River Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020