Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Edith McKinney Sutton Obituary
Edith McKinney Sutton

Edith McKinney Sutton, 98, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Sutton, Jr., her son-in-law, Richard Dennis Cox and her grandson, Cory Michael Sutton. Edith is survived by her children, Brenda Cox, Richard Sutton (Lil) and Keith Sutton; her grandchildren Amy Cox-Young (Scott) and Angela Whyte; her great-grandchildren, Brandon and Grace Sutton and Sawyer Young.

Edith was a loving and caring woman of faith and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Elizabethton, TN. Please send memorials to Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church.

Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019
