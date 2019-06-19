|
Edith McKinney Sutton
Edith McKinney Sutton, 98, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Sutton, Jr., her son-in-law, Richard Dennis Cox and her grandson, Cory Michael Sutton. Edith is survived by her children, Brenda Cox, Richard Sutton (Lil) and Keith Sutton; her grandchildren Amy Cox-Young (Scott) and Angela Whyte; her great-grandchildren, Brandon and Grace Sutton and Sawyer Young.
Edith was a loving and caring woman of faith and will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Elizabethton, TN. Please send memorials to Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church.
