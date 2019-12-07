|
Edith Rogers Edwards died on December 3, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1934, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
She went to Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, and graduated from East Carolina College in 1957. Her first job after college was working in a settlement house for disadvantaged youth in Cambridge, MA.
After marrying in 1958, she began a family that was the focus of her life. The family moved to Williamsburg, VA, in 1962. While raising young children, she helped start valuable community institutions, such as St. Martin's Episcopal Church, and the Pre-School for Special Children, which later became Child Development Resources. She was instrumental in helping to found the Williamsburg Parent Cooperative Pre-School and the Williamsburg League of Women Voters.
She led several local organizations through difficult times. She was blessed with strong opinions about helping people, and the courage to express those views when they made a difference.
Edith enjoyed all the arts. Beginning in 1975, she sang with the Williamsburg Choral Guild for more than 40 years. She sang with the choir at St. Martin's church for almost her whole adult life. More recently, she was active with the Williamsburg Chamber Music Society. She painted throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband Jack, to whom she was married for 61 years; three children (David, Stan, and Allison); seven grandchildren; and one sister, Lee Stack.
There will be a celebration of the life of Edith Edwards at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11 at St. Martin's Church, 1333 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Child Development Resources or St. Martin's Church.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 7, 2019