Edith Simpson Jones, 82 of Smithfield passed away May 12, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late William Henry Simpson and Stella Pearl Bullins Simpson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Fulton Jethro Jones. She lived her life for the Lord, Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Rescue Friends Evangelical Church for over fifty-five years. She was a devoted loving wife and mother. Her greatest joy was spending time with all of her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Mrs. Jones with her husband founded and opened their own business Smithfield Sheet Metal in 1969, where they retired in 2000. She is survived by her children: Travis Jones, Kathy Brock (Garland, Dec '17), Sharon Foster (Mike), Brian Jones, Bev Dooley (Bill), Dennis Jones (Dee); nine grandchildren Melissa, Sara, Leslie, Crystal, Brad, Katie, Lacey, Justin, Oscar; fourteen great grandchildren; brothers James (Diane) and Billy (Carla) Simpson. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rescue Friends Evangelical Church, Sunday May 17, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Mrs. Jones memory to Rescue Friends Church, PO Box 87, Rescue, VA 23424. Condolences may be registered online at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.