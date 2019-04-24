On Friday, April 19, 2019, God called Edith Tyler home to join those who have gone to their Heavenly Rest before her. Her life began on August 14, 1925, the oldest of four children born to the late Sherman and Viola Baker Jones, of Toano. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, William Earl Tyler, and sisters, Virginia Cox and Eudora Hawkins. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her loving brother, Sherman Jones; nieces and nephews, William Cox (Sandra), Regina Cox Anderson, Derwin Cox (Pam), Arhonda Cox, Sherman Jones and Ramon Jones; Godson, Kevin Anderson; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Chapman (James) and Elizabeth Tyler; brother-in-law, Charles Tyler; good friends, Doris Randall, Norma White, and Geraldine Jackson; and a host of other loving relatives and many caring friends.A Homegoing Celebration will be held 12:00 noon Friday, April 26, 2019, in Chickahominy Baptist Church with Apostle Corwin Hammond, Sr., officiating. Interment to follow in Williamsburg Memorial Park. Family and friend will assemble at 101 Turners Neck Road by 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Mrs. Tyler may be viewed Friday in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional service entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary