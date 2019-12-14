|
Edith West Thomas, age 77 of Hayes, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Edith was preceded in death by her husband William "Billy" S. Thomas. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Thomas, and wife Leslie, granddaughter Allysa Thomas, sister, Rebecca Whalen, a brother, Eddie D. West, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Family visitation for friends will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 7:00 until 8:00 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by Reverend Tommy Bunting will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 14, 2019