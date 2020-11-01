Edith Williamson, 85, of Hampton, VA passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew N. Williamson, Sr.



Edith was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved going to church, especially Sunday School. She was a member of Third Baptist Church, Hampton, for a span of over 60 years.



She is survived by her children, Patricia Davis, Douglas Skipwith, ODelle Abramson, Stephanie Bey, Rhonda Gatling, and Matthew N. Williamson, Jr. Also left to cherish her memory are her beloved grandchildren, Diane Skipwith, Reginald Skipwith, Issiah Abramson, LaShonda Zene, Brittney Zene, Shonda Robinson, Christina Davis, Cedric Abramson, Mika Bey, Linwood Gatling and Matthew Williamson III.



A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hampton National Cemetery. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store