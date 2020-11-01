1/1
Edith Williamson
Edith Williamson, 85, of Hampton, VA passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mrs. Williamson was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew N. Williamson, Sr.

Edith was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved going to church, especially Sunday School. She was a member of Third Baptist Church, Hampton, for a span of over 60 years.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Davis, Douglas Skipwith, ODelle Abramson, Stephanie Bey, Rhonda Gatling, and Matthew N. Williamson, Jr. Also left to cherish her memory are her beloved grandchildren, Diane Skipwith, Reginald Skipwith, Issiah Abramson, LaShonda Zene, Brittney Zene, Shonda Robinson, Christina Davis, Cedric Abramson, Mika Bey, Linwood Gatling and Matthew Williamson III.

A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hampton National Cemetery. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hampton National Cemetery
Guest Book sponsored by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home

November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
