1/
EDITH "TEE" WYATT
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, Va. - Edith "Tee" Wyatt of York County, Virginia, passed peaceably away on August 21, 2020. She was 93 years young. She was born December 14, 1926, in Louisa, Virginia; one of seven children born to Robert and Melissa Richardson. The family of nine all lived together in a two story, one bedroom, clapboard farm house with no electricity and no running water. Upon graduating from high school in 1944, Edith moved to Newport News to be near her older sister, Mary Roberts. Newport News was a vibrant and exciting city in those days, with war ships coming in and out of port and army and navy personnel enjoying shore leave. Edith thrived on the excitement. She went to work at the telephone company as a telephone operator. She became a huge fan of the newly formed Newport News Dodgers baseball team and attended every game that she could. It was in Newport News that she met and married Franklin "Hank" Wyatt and had her son, Carl Howard Wyatt. Edith was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by her devoted son and his wife, Janice, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. Edith was a loving and caring mother, aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt, and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A private grave side service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton on Tuesday, August 25. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
Parklawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved