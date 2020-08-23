Yorktown, Va. - Edith "Tee" Wyatt of York County, Virginia, passed peaceably away on August 21, 2020. She was 93 years young. She was born December 14, 1926, in Louisa, Virginia; one of seven children born to Robert and Melissa Richardson. The family of nine all lived together in a two story, one bedroom, clapboard farm house with no electricity and no running water. Upon graduating from high school in 1944, Edith moved to Newport News to be near her older sister, Mary Roberts. Newport News was a vibrant and exciting city in those days, with war ships coming in and out of port and army and navy personnel enjoying shore leave. Edith thrived on the excitement. She went to work at the telephone company as a telephone operator. She became a huge fan of the newly formed Newport News Dodgers baseball team and attended every game that she could. It was in Newport News that she met and married Franklin "Hank" Wyatt and had her son, Carl Howard Wyatt. Edith was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by her devoted son and his wife, Janice, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. Edith was a loving and caring mother, aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt, and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A private grave side service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton on Tuesday, August 25. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store