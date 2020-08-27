Edmund Robert Levy, 61, born on August 27, 1958 was called peacefully in his sleep to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020. He was born in Deland, FL and lived out most of his life in Newport News, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Patsy Levy. Eddie leaves behind his devoted wife of 33 years, Deborah Levy. Eddie was the loving father of Jennifer, Patricia, and Tyler Levy. Also known as Pappy to his two granddaughters, Amaya and Liana, who were the light of his life and his grand dog, Fonzie. He also leaves behind four sisters, Tina Mendenhall (Chuck), Betty Burrage (Jack), Ginger Henley (Jeff), and Anita Husdon (Tek), his sister in-law, Mary Lai (Joey), his aunt Alice Ellis (Dick), along with many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Ed was a hard worker and an excellent provider for his family. He was a huge supporter of his children and he took great pride in his son's passion for music. Eddie's joys in life were his grandchildren, fishing, crabbing, enjoying good meals, collecting sports cards and memorabilia, and being a jokester. He was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan since he was 8 years old. His family will be having a small private service. There will also be a gathering, in the near future, with all of Eddie's loving family and friends for a Celebration of Life in his honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store