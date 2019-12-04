Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Edna Jenkins Walton

Edna Jenkins Walton Obituary
Edna Jenkins Walton, age 75 of Hayes, died at Riverside Convalescent Center in Saluda on December 1, 2019. Edna was preceded in death by first husband Cammie Jenkins, Jr., their son Charles Nathan Jenkins, second husband Alvin Walton, sister Virgie Mae. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Smith, (J.D.), two grandsons William Corbitt, Sr., Jeremy Smith, three sisters, Mildred Oliver, Melinda Miller, Nell Rector, and brother Elijah Conway. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend John Pouchot will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061-services under the direction

of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019
