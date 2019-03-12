Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Edna Hahner
Edna Katherine Hahner

Edna Katherine Hahner, 85, of Williamsburg, passed away on March 9, 2019. Edna was an avid soap opera watcher and Seek & Find puzzle master, as well as an animal lover. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Anthony Henry Hahner. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hahner Willis (Kevin Ray Willis) and Constance Lynn Wade (James Wade); grandchildren, Jamie Willis, Timothy James "TJ" Ramsey, and Geoffrey Ramsey; sister, Barbara Davis; and multiple great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA on Thursday, March 14 from 4:00-6:00pm. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019
