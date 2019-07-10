|
Edna L. Adkins McNeir Baker, 91, of 2413 Jones Lane, Silver Spring, MD, died Thursday, July 4, peacefully at home.
A longtime resident of Williamsburg who recently moved to Silver Spring with her son, she was a retired teacher for the Detroit Public Schools.
Surviving are her son, the Rev. D. Kevin McNeir of Silver Spring, foster daughter, Pearl Moss of Southfield, MI; two grandchildren, Jasmine Brooks and Jared McNeir, two great-grandchildren, Jordon and Jackson Brooks; son-in-law, Willie Brooks, daughter-in-law, Candace Jenkins, more than 10 nieces and nephews and goddaughters, Deirdre Accornero, Wanda Sanders and Pamela Christian.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church of Williamsburg by Dr. Thomas Shields and the Rev. Juanita Graham. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Saturday. Family viewing and testimonials will be held Friday at Whiting's Funeral Home at 5 p.m., followed by Alpha Kappa Alpha's ritual at 6:15 p.m. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019