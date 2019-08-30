Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Edna R. Parker


1925 - 2019
Edna R. Parker Obituary
Edna Redifer Parker, a longtime resident of Hampton, VA, peacefully and surrounded by her family went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Edna was born on January 31, 1925 and was the wife of William Abdell "Abby" Parker who preceded her in death on October 6, 2001. "Ed" was born in Parnassus VA on a farm near Weyers Cave in Augusta County. Edna graduated from Weyers Cave High School then moved to Hampton and married Abby. During WWII, she worked for the United States Army at Ft. Monroe while Abby served in the Philippines. At wars end she took time off to raise 3 sons and then returned to work for the Army and retired from the Army's Recruiting Command in 1985.

Edna was a faithful member of the Robert Raikes class of Central United Methodist Church where she served on many posts and committees. She was also a member of the Colonial Place Woman's Club where she held all offices and was president for many years. Although Edna served many groups, she had a special interest in serving elderly people; senior citizens were special to her and she loved to attend to their needs or just spend time with them.

The family wishes to remember Edna's large family of cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to caregivers Juliana, Grace, Rick and the nurses of Sentara Hospice as well as Edna's son Terry whose unselfish devotion allowed her to spend her last days at home.

She was the youngest daughter and last surviving member of her immediate family of six sisters and four brothers. Edna is survived by sons, Bill (Carlton) and Mary Margaret of Bridgewater, VA and Kevin A and Terry L Parker of Hampton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Parklawn Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 with a Celebration of Life to follow. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2019
