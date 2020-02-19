Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Edna S. Taylor


1930 - 2020
Edna S. Taylor Obituary
On February 12, 2020, Edna Sarver Taylor passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 89.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Donald Leon Taylor, her son Donald Jr and her daughter Deborah Taylor Powell, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Edna was born in Blacksburg, Va and spent almost 50 years in Poquoson, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Edna Taylor to the Victory YMCA at 101 Long Green Blvd, Yorktown, VA 23693.

For funeral arrangements visit Claytor Rollins Funeral Home website at claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020
