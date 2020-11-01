Edward "Eddie" A. Hardy, Jr.,75, passed away peacefully at his home in Newport News, VA on Wednesday October 28, 2020 after battling cancer. Eddie was born in Lost Creek, PA and retired after a long career with Anheuser-Busch. Beyond his work and family, he enjoyed a variety of hobbies allowing him to meet many other cherished friends. He found passion in restoring classic cars, hunting, and shag dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pauline; his wife, Nancy and his brother, John. Eddie is survived by his sister, Jeannie Booth; daughters, Tammy and Patty (Mike) and his sons, Charles (Stacy) and Chris; his grandchildren: Daniel, Emma, Kevin and Adam, in addition to extended family. Left to cherish his memory, are his lifelong friends of over 50 years, Bill, who was like a brother and best friends, Sutton and Warren as well as many others encountered during his life. A lifelong dog lover, he also leaves behind his devoted 4-legged companion, Colby. Due to the current pandemic, a formal service will not be held but rather a private gathering celebrating his life for family and close friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.