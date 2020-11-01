1/1
EDWARD A. "EDDIE" HARDY Jr.
Edward "Eddie" A. Hardy, Jr.,75, passed away peacefully at his home in Newport News, VA on Wednesday October 28, 2020 after battling cancer. Eddie was born in Lost Creek, PA and retired after a long career with Anheuser-Busch. Beyond his work and family, he enjoyed a variety of hobbies allowing him to meet many other cherished friends. He found passion in restoring classic cars, hunting, and shag dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pauline; his wife, Nancy and his brother, John. Eddie is survived by his sister, Jeannie Booth; daughters, Tammy and Patty (Mike) and his sons, Charles (Stacy) and Chris; his grandchildren: Daniel, Emma, Kevin and Adam, in addition to extended family. Left to cherish his memory, are his lifelong friends of over 50 years, Bill, who was like a brother and best friends, Sutton and Warren as well as many others encountered during his life. A lifelong dog lover, he also leaves behind his devoted 4-legged companion, Colby. Due to the current pandemic, a formal service will not be held but rather a private gathering celebrating his life for family and close friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
My condolences to the Hardy family. I met Eddie at a shag dance in April 2010. Over the years we had lots of fun, good times, and shared many tall tales on numerous topics. Eddie was a true friend and I will cherish the memories. Fly with the angels, my friend.
J.R. Jones
Friend
October 30, 2020
Patty Ball
Family
October 30, 2020
October 29, 2020
Our condolences to Eddie's family as we got to know him thru my sister Belinda . He visited my mom at the Huntington often. We had a lot of talks about Buckroe and the Hampton area in general. He was a very nice guy and my wife and I will miss him. Eddie you are in God's hands now......
Alan and Barb Parrish
Friend
