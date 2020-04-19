|
Edward B. "Fast Eddie" Clark, age 85 of Gloucester, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was a native of Buffalo, New York and retired from The City of Hampton, as a Bridge Inspector. Mr. Clark was a parishioner of the Church of St. Therese in Gloucester, VA. His wife of 63 years, Mary Clark, and son, Bruce Clark, preceded him in death. He leaves behind six children, Kenneth Clark, Carolyn Prevette (Mark), Robert Clark, Grace Boone (Bill), Richard Clark (Ashley Richardson), Darrell Clark, seven grandchildren, Alex, Shane, Caitlin, Douglas, Justin, Natalie, Kristin, and two great-grandchildren, Aubriella and Carly. A private family service will be held graveside at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. In memory of our loved one, please consider memorial contributions to Newport News Scottish Rite Foundation, 65 Saunders Road, Newport News, VA 23601. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020