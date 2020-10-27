1/1
Edward Baxter "Herbie" Bright
1932 - 2020
Edward "Herbie" Baxter Bright, 88, went to his heavenly home on October 25, 2020. Herbie was born May 22, 1932 in Valdese, NC to the late Vance and Isabelle (Salvegeot) Bright. He graduated from Hickory High School in 1950 and then from the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School in 1956, after completing his studies in Marine Electrical Design. He owned a small plane and used it to court June Keller who he married June 13, 1959. June rarely flew after those times and never trusted another pilot. Herbie was a longtime member of Orcutt Baptist Church, serving in multiple roles, including deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Herbie was preceded in death by his wife June in 2015; his siblings, Vance ("Buster"), Bill, Caroline and Nellena. He leaves behind his daughters, Julie Campbell and her husband Ron, and Susan Bright and her husband Charles Burruss; grandchildren, Brandon Richardson and wife Hannah and Zachary Richardson and fiancee Mary, and Pearl and Alex Burruss; and great-grandchildren, Vance Edward, Jace, Noah, Zander, and Aiden.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, with Dr. Danny Owens officiating. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
