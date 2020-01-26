|
|
Edward "Ed" Dean Stickles, 90, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in the Moosehaven Health Care Center, Orange Park, FL. He was born to Edward and Ada Stickles in Clyde, NY. Ed entered the US Air Force in 1951, where he served until 1955. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. The opening of GEX in Hampton brought him and his family to Virginia. He also worked with Rich's Supermarket and Lou Smith's. He worked at Acosta Morris Alper Inc. as a sales representative, retiring in 2001.
During his lifetime, Ed enjoyed music especially the drums, crafts, and was a member of Carrolton Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He moved to the City of Contentment, Moosehaven, in Orange Park, FL with Phyllis and enjoyed their time there for 16 years.
Ed was very active in the Loyal Order of the Moose. He initially joined Warwick Lodge #1711. He was a Past Governor and received his Fellowship Degree. He then moved to the Newport News Lodge #1119 acting as secretary. He later joined the Opportunity Lodge at Moosehaven.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and brothers, Alvin and Paul Stickles. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Overman (Johnny) of Newport News, VA and Melody Brewer (Curtis) of Ivor, VA; his sons, John Stickles (Joann) of Smithfield, VA, Donald Stickles (Cindy) of Hampton, VA, and Douglas Stickles (Nannette) of Shiloh, NC; siblings, Melvin Stickles (Lucille) and Mary Moyer both of New York. Eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren survive him along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home with Moose Rites. Services will be conducted by Pastor Lee Hess. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020