Edward Dwight Buchanan Sr.
Edward Dwight Buchanan, Sr., lifetime resident of Newport News, born in Sylva, NC., passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was 80 years old and passed peacefully into eternal life. He now resides with our Heavenly Father and Savior above.

He will be greatly missed and his memory will be treasured by those who have survived him, including his children, Brandon (BJ), Lori, Eddie Jr., and John. He is also survived by his siblings, Jane, Alba, Delano, Brenda, Ricky, Kathy, Donna, and Danny; and is preceded in death by brothers Ronald and Allen, his father, Rufus Hall, and his mother, Jamie Lee. His absence will also be felt by his grandchildren, Jamie, Amanda, Adrian, Nicole, Crystal, Nicholas, Ryan, and Robyn. Lastly, by a multitude of friends, especially those he resided with at Berkley Village for the past 10 years.

"Dwight", as he was affectionately called by his brothers and sisters, "Eddie", to his church family, and "Dad", to his children, was kind, tender hearted, and full of empathy for others. He loved family, fishing, baseball, golf, billiards, and old television shows like Gunsmoke and The Andy Griffith Show. He attended Huntington Mennonite Church in Newport News since his teen years up until his final days and they were and are "Family." Occupationally, Edward spent most of his life in "Sales." The old adage is true: He could sell ice water to an Eskimo.

His funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12 PM at Huntington Mennonite Church, 785 Harpersville Road, Newport News. A viewing will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow the service at Peninsula Memorial Park.

"Dad, you are loved and missed already. We cherish our memories of you and of time spent with you. We hope you're fishing in Heaven, and that you catch the "BIG ONE!"

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Huntington Mennonite Church
SEP
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Huntington Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
