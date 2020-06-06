It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that our beloved Edward E. Wade left us to be with our Lord on this beautiful day, June 2, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Kim; his daughter, Teresa Howell, and her husband, Eddie of Goldsboro, NC; his sons, Dale and his wife, Ben, Richard, and George; granddaughter, Tiffany Taylor Miller, and her husband, Jason Miller; grandson, Travis Taylor, and his wife, Megan Taylor, of La Grange NC; and great grandchild, Rylee Miller of La Grange, NC; his sister, Rebecca Wade Daniels, and her husband, Marvin Daniels, of La Grange, NC; his uncle and his aunts.



He was preceded in death by his parents, L. H. Wade and Sally W. Wade; his first wife, Eleanor Lee Wade; and great grandchildren, Walker Miller and Ally May Taylor of La Grange, NC.



Ed lead a life of service and honor, serving several tours of duty starting from January 28, 1958 and with them all ending honorably August 31, 1989.



He lived with sense of integrity, honor, a keen sense of humor, and was patriot in his heart through and through. He was always ready with a helping hand and never turned away anyone in need.



We will all surely miss you dearly, Ed. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum, Dutton, VA. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store