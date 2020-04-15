|
|
Edward Elmo Walker, Jr., 77, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. A lifelong Hampton resident, he was a member of Pine Chapel Baptist Church. He had worked for Horne Brothers many years ago before entering the Newport News Shipyard as a welder, retiring as a Senior Nuclear Clerk in 2007 after 39 years of service. He spent time tinkering in his garage, working on cars and go carts, and even set up a recreation center there when his sons were younger for the neighborhood kids to gather and spend their time. He enjoyed watching and feeding his backyard animals, but most of all, he loved his family and the time he got to spend with them.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Judy Deuell Walker; his sons, Edward E. Walker, III and wife, Arlin, John Walker and wife, Danielle, Charles Walker and wife, Elizabeth, Jack Walker, and Curtis Deard and wife, Darlene; and a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the .
No services are scheduled at this time. Please visit www.rhaydensmith.com for updates.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020