Edward F. Sise Jr. of Smithfield, VA passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 88. Ed earned his B.S. in Marine Engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY. He spent two years in the Navy as Engineering Officer of the USS Monssen, DD798. Ed completed his forty-year career with Newport News Shipbuilding as the Director, Reactor Services. Ed is survived by his wife Alana Sue Sise, sons Edward F. Sise, III (Carol), Jeffery T. Sise, Robert L. Sise (Shannon), daughter Cynthia Ann Obleas (David), stepson Bryan L. Conley; sisters Brad Hudson (Joe) and Verne Varda (Johnnie); seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great nephew. Memorial services are pending. Time and date will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 16, 2019