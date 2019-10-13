Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Edward F. Sprinkle

Edward F. Sprinkle Obituary
Edward F. Sprinkle, 81, a native of Hampton passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Edward served in the U. S. Navy and retired 1990 as a firefighter with L.A.F.B. After retirement he continued helping others as a Handyman and was known for his concern and kindness to anyone in need. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. After losing his sight in 2005 he was able to continue many daily activities, even cooking and making great chocolate milk.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years Eileen Sprinkle; three children Stacie Martone (J. D.), Christine Gdovic (Raymond) and Jared Cope; one sister Cindy Belbin and six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th from 10-11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church followed by a mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at a later date at the mausoleum at O.L.M.C. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank at www. [email protected] Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019
