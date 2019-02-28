Dr. Edward F. Franklin,III, 74, of Glen Allen,Va., formerly of Hampton,Va., departed this life, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Edward former education was completed at George P. Phoenix High School class of 1962. He was the first student of his high school to obtain a scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship foundation. Edward had a desire to become an Engineer. He chose the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Rensselaer was the first school in the English – speaking world to grant degrees in engineering and in science. Befitting for Edward to have chosen that school to earn his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Degree. He was on the Dean's list, a member of LCR (Honorary service fraternity for electrical engineering students), and Eta Kappa Nu the Electrical Engineering Scholastic Honorary Fraternity.Edward leaves to cherish his memory a dear beloved wife, Joyce Ann Taylor of 21 years; three step-daughters, Karen, Deitra and Dawn; two step-granddaughters, Shannon and Zahara; one step- great-granddaughter, A´reya; niece, Camile Marsalis Howard (David); great nephew, David Howard II; great niece Allysha; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Green (June) and Evelyn Twyman (devoted); brother-in-law, Gregory Cheatham (Deborah); devoted cousins, Adella Jacqueline Foster and Deborah Williams; four devoted friends, Kelly Jacobs (Mary), Theodore Powell and Audrey Jacobs; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m.,Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, 23666. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary