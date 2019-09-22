|
Edward Franklin Capps Jr passed away at home on September 12, 2019 in Rocky Mount, NC after a long battle with diabetes. He was born April 27, 1953 to Edward F Capps and Francis Capps of Newport News. He graduated from Warwick High School and was a Newport News police officer until taking a position with the Anheuser Busch Williamsburg plant from 1980 until retirement.
He went by many names, including "Eddie", "Frankie", "Daddy" and "PaPa." He was known for his love of a good cookout, being a BBQ pit master specializing in a fabulous rack of ribs and pulled pork. His love language was definitely "acts of service"…and by service, we mean FOOD. He would feed you, build you a grill, heck….he'd even build you the picnic table to eat it off of! His love of the cookout was only eclipsed by his love of preparing for the cookout. His big box shopping trips were things of legend. If there is a Sam's Club in heaven, he's probably the general manager.
His greatest legacy by far was his family. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren, literally surrounding himself with a pictorial library of his most precious treasures. He loved to cruise around the neighborhood in his yellow golf cart with the grandkids strapped in, stopping by the shaved ice stand on hot afternoons or simply following the garbage truck around. Whether child or grandchild, we were all taught to drive at an early age…we had our "daddy's learners permit" by at least 6 years old. One of his greatest experiences was being present for the promotion of his son to chief warrant officer in the U.S. Coast Guard just this past spring. He leaves a legacy of love, resilience and fortitude to those who will treasure his memory.
He is survived by his wife Kay, his son Brandon (Laura), his daughters Rachel (Levi) and Meredith and 5 'apple-of-his-eye' grandchildren; Landon, Cannon, Brady, Charlotte and Cash. He is also survived by his brother Jimmy, sister Donnita and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Because life is to be celebrated, even the end, a celebratory BBQ will be held Saturday, September 28th at 314 Harperville Rd in Newport News at 2pm until whenever. Please bring your favorite dish and your favorite story and stop on by.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019