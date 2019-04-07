He was born in the North West part of Chicago on the 12th of May 1924. There he attended Carl Schurz High and Wright College. He enlisted in the Army Air Force December 15th 1942. As a B-24J tail gunner he flew with the 700th Bomb Squadron, 8th Army Air Force, Tibenham, England.During the Korean War, now in the United States Air Force, he served with the 437th Troop Carrier Wing, Brady Air Base, Japan, where he met and married Kinue Imabayashi of Fukuoka, Japan. While on duty with the 507th Air Defense Group, Kinross Air Force Base, Upper Michigan, Edward Paul, his son, was born in Kenosha, WisconsinAfter tours at Itazuke Air Base, Japan; George Air Base, California; Myrtle Beach Air Base, South Carolina, and Tachikawa Air Base, Japan, he was assigned to Headquarters Tactical Air Command, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. He prepared and maintained the Tactical Air Command Contingency and Exercise Deployment Manpower Packages including those for the F-15, F-16, A-10, and AWACS aircraft for use by the Command and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Additionally, he was a member of the Tactical Air Command Battle Staff, where he participated in Exercises and Contingency Deployment Site Surveys for the Tactical Air Command and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and updated Manpower Annexes to War Plans. After 35 years of active service Chief Master Sergeant Edward J. Mueller retired in August 1978.Afterwards, he would continue to work as a Department of the Air Force Civilian at the Pentagon, Washington, DC, as a Management Analysis Officer until his Civil Service Retirement in 1989.He passed away on the 23rd of March 2019 and is survived by his wife Kinue, son Edward and daughter in-law Patricia (Reeves).Interment will take place at the Parklawn-Wood Cemetery in Hampton, Virginia at a time yet to be determined. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary