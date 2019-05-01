Yorktown, Va. - Edward Jackson Crosby, 95, of Yorktown, Va. was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1924 in St. Albans, WV, to Ira and Hazel (Tucker) Crosby. He was the second youngest of seven boys. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Carrie; their son Duane Crosby (Emily) and their children Carter, Makenzie, Rachel, Austin, and Lily; their daughter Shirley Emerson (Dale) and their children Abigail, Jonathan, and Rebekah; his daughter Elise Wentink (Jim) and her son Ross Summerland (Laurie); and his son Philip Crosby (Sharon) and his daughters Georgeanne Fortune and Samantha Baines (Rob). He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren, and numerous precious friends.Ed served his country in the US Army as a mess sergeant during WWII. He was an electrician by trade and was the longest-standing member of the IBEW Local Union 1340. He's been a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Yorktown for 30 years. Special thanks to Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Hospice, the Williamsburg Hospice House, and TPMG Yorktown for their kind, loving and tender care, especially Dr. John Bryant, Dr. Jeffrey Harris, and Donna Moore, CNA. Ed will be remembered for his heart of service and unique sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and will forever be in our hearts.A private burial will take place at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown Rd. A memorial service at Bethel Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg. www.williamsburghospice.org Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary