Yorktown, Va. - Edward James Marvin was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on March 9, 1937, and passed peacefully at his home early Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, following a courageous struggle with cancer.



Edward grew up in northern Illinois, entering the United States Marine Corps in 1955. He transferred into the United States Air Force in 1958, retiring from the military after 28 years of service in 1982. His service had him moving with his family to multiple bases across the United States, and carried him overseas as far away as Japan. Upon retirement from Langley Air Force Base in 1982, he settled into his home in Tabb, Virginia, where he lived until his passing.



He had a passion for travel and made friends wherever he went, most lasting a lifetime. Once you met Ed, you could never forget him. His children jokingly said, that he either knew someone everywhere we went or knew someone related in some way or another to everyone he met. He was a gifted and prolific storyteller that could remember decades-old details that always kept listeners entertained. He was a proud Harley Davidson rider and owner, easily recognized by his ever-present pin-filled Oshkosh Train Engineer hat when not helmeted, and traveled up and down the coast and as far as Sturgis, North Dakota, on his bikes.



We ask that you always remember Ed the kind and giving husband, father and friend that he was.



We ask that you not mourn, but rejoice with us in the knowledge that he no longer suffers; he has moved on to Heaven with our Lord, the greatest of healers, and has been made whole. We must now patiently wait for that day of our own, when we will be reunited with him, doing our best to emulate the love he showed us to those around us.



He is predeceased by his loving wife Donna, and survived by his beloved companion Ruth Manor, and seven children: son Timothy and his wife, Dorene; daughter Linda and her husband, Robert; son Robert and his wife Susan; son Michael; son Russell and his wife, Jennifer; daughter Sandra and her husband, Nathan; and son Robert and his wife, Crystal; along with 22 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The number of family and friends that also remain are too numerous to list, but they were a blessing to him and continue to be a blessing to those remaining behind.



There will be a Memorial Service with viewing from 1-4 pm, June 17, at Amory Funeral Home, 410 Grafton Dr, Grafton, VA 23692. A military funeral will be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Chapter 13 of the Disabled American Veterans, 1700 George Washington Memorial Hwy E, Yorktown, VA 23693.



