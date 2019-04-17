Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Edward James Tomchek announces his passing on April 10, 2019, at the age of 75. He was born October, 14 1943 in Montgomery, AL. Ed served our great country in the United States Army and was awarded numerous decorations including National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star. Ed graduated from Christopher Newport College with a BS in Business Administration and spent his civilian career as an accountant for Sears. He was an active member of Denbigh American Legion Post #368 for over 20 years where he served as financial officer and dear friend to so many. He had a passion for golf and spent countless hours dedicated to the love of playing and watching the game. Ed will be remembered as being a compassionate listener, kind, selfless, loyal, and caring friend. Ed was predeceased by his devoted parents, Edward and Helen Tomchek. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jennifer Baboyian (Thomas), Laura Keller (Christopher) and Ryan Tomchek; eight treasured grandchildren; cherished siblings William, Robert, and Stephen; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6-7:30pm at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11am with reception to follow at the church. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 17, 2019
