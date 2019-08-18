|
Edward Lawrence Horne, Sr. entered into military service in February 1968 during the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the 45th Engineering Group where he had the distinguished honor of being the First African American Army Diver that was tasked with disarming ordinances and retrieving the remains of fallen comrades. During his service he was exposed to agent orange which had lasting effects on his health. Even though he was exposed to agent orange, he persevered and was still able to engage in his family duties as well as pursue other endeavors to include a 35 year long career with the Newport News Shipbuilding as a Master Electrician, in addition to becoming an Architect, Carpenter, Builder, Artist, Musician and Athlete. Edward Lawrence Horne, Sr. was a true example of what it is to be an American Citizen. He will be truly missed.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019