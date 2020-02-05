|
|
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Edward "Ed" L. Kirby, loving son, brother, father, and friend, passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 60. Born in La Rochelle, France, Ed traveled the world with his family until 1967, when they settled in Newport News, VA.
Ed graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College, magna cum laude, and NASA Langley Apprentice school, majoring in Technical Engineering. He worked as an electronics technician at NASA Langley for many years before retiring in 2010. He was also an avionics technician for the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1987-1994.
Ed was known for his contagious laughter, his insistence on helping others, and his love for his family and friends. He enjoyed sharing stories of his time in the Navy Reserves and many NASA Langley research aircraft assignments in Canada, the Caribbean, and across the United States.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Norman Kirby; and two brothers, David and Jim Kirby. He is survived by his mother, Vera Kirby; his daughters, Meaghan and Erin Kirby; his brothers, John Kirby (Cheryl) and Steve Kirby (Karen); his sister, Della Whitcomb (John); his former wife and mother of his children, Pamela Kirby; his companion and partner, Tanya Brittin; and a host of extended family.
A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held at First Baptist Church, 12716 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Va., following the service.
Midtown Eats/Sandbar Pub co-workers and friends are hosting a "Toast to Ed's Friendship" at 4 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020.
Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, Va., in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020