Edward L. Richardson (Eddie), born on September 2, 1929 in Hilton Village, Warwick County (Newport News), VA, passed away from heart disease complications at the age of 89, on March 15, 2019, at the home of his son, Tom and daughter-in-law Deborah, in York County, VA. Edward graduated from Morrison High School (Warwick HS) in 1946, TNCC, and the FBI National Academy. He was a Master Mason. Edward was a beloved husband to the late Anna Belle Tyre Richardson, married for 63 years. Anna and "Eddie" resided in Hampton and Waterview Shores, NC. Eddie is survived by his children; Thomas E. Richardson (Deborah) of Yorktown, Douglas Wayne Richardson of Yorktown, and Joseph Nelson Richardson of Hampton; sister, Doris Hicks of Yorktown; and grandchildren, Jennifer Watlands of Hawaii, Nathan Richardson of New Mexico (USAF), Steven Richardson of Florida, Roseann Richardson of Chesapeake, and Vanessa Leggett of Newport News; and eleven great-grandchildren. Edward loved his profession as a Hampton police officer, and it showed in his devotion to duty and love for fellow officers. A Celebration of "Life with few regards" visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20th from 5-7 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. Funeral services with Police Honors is scheduled on Thursday, March 21st at 2 pm at the funeral home, with further Honors at Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family asks that you consider making a donation in Edward's name to the Hampton FOP many charities, PO Box 7017, Hampton, VA, 23666. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2019