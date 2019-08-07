Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Second Baptist Church East End
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church East End
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lawrence Horne Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lawrence Horne Sr. Obituary
Edward "Larry" Lawrence Horne Sr., 77, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The son of Willie Horne and Olivia Francis Horne, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Tamika Luster; four grandsons, Terrell Luster, Taji Luster, Troy Luster, Edward Horne III (Trey) and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End. Viewing will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Thursday followed by a wake service from 6 to 7 p.m. Mr. Horne will lie in state two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now