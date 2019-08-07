|
|
Edward "Larry" Lawrence Horne Sr., 77, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The son of Willie Horne and Olivia Francis Horne, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Tamika Luster; four grandsons, Terrell Luster, Taji Luster, Troy Luster, Edward Horne III (Trey) and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End. Viewing will begin at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Thursday followed by a wake service from 6 to 7 p.m. Mr. Horne will lie in state two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019