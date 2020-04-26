|
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 as the sun set into Deep Creek, Edward Hubbard grooved one final time to Pharrell Williams before passing away in the comforts of his home. His battle with dementia had ended. He was 76. Ed was born on March 8, 1944 in Norfolk, VA to George and Mary Hubbard. He attended Frederick College in Portsmouth where he met and married his wife, Carol Eagle Hubbard, on June 12, 1965. They raised a daughter, Kimberly and son, Jeffrey.
Ed believed in service and honor, two values that he carried with him throughout his 35-year career in law. After receiving his law degree from William and Mary College in 1974, Ed spent the next 15 years practicing law in Newport News. It wasn't the field of law that was important to him, he just loved helping others resolve their legal issues. Ed completed his career serving as both a Juvenile and Circuit Court Judge in Newport News. Always determined to uphold his title of Honorable, Ed treated every case in front of him as if it was the most important of his life.
By all accounts, Ed was one heck of a lawyer and judge, but his influence on the world extended well beyond his career. Ed loved people and people loved Ed. He had a commanding presence, which was commonly accentuated by his signature cowboy hat. However, for all who knew him, he had an instant way to make every situation more comfortable, whether with a subtle quip or the mention of a familiar nickname (which he had for everyone). He had a charisma that put others at ease, always left them smiling, and attracted everyone to him.
Ed was many things to many people over the years including car mechanic, Mr. Fix-it, teacher, advisor, good friend, and, of course, first baseman and coach for the perennial powerhouse Warwick Rotary softball team. Ed could do it all and used his talents to help as many as he could throughout his life. But nothing he did was as significant as the values he passed down to his children and the selfless love he gave to his granddaughter.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, George and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Kimberly Hubbard Niesel and her husband, David; his son, Jeffrey Ryan Hubbard; his granddaughter, Gillian Niesel and his fun-loving caregiver Helena "Lonnie" Watson.
Contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the , 6350 Center Dr., Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. A Celebration of Ed's full Life will take place after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Family and friends may go to weymouthfuneralhome.com obituaries to share memories. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020